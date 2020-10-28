Tara Sutaria Shares Stunning Portrait, Shows Love For Frank Sinatra's 'That's Life'

Tara Sutaria, on October 28, took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning portrait of herself. As seen in the pic, Tara pulled off a black crop top. She left her hair tied in a tight knot as she posed for the camera. Tara complimented her look with minimal makeup. Sharing the pic, she wrote the lyrics of the song That's Life which reads as, "That’s life, and as funny as it may seem.. Some people get their kicks.. Steppin’ on a dream But I just won’t let them bring me down.. Cause this big old world keeps spinnin' around". Take a look at Tara Sutaria's picture below:

Tara Sutaria's Instagram post

Fans reacting to Tara Sutaria's post

Soon, fans of the Marjaavan actor rushed to drop comments on her post. An amused fan went on to call Sutaria a "Wow.. So pretty.. nice", whereas another user wrote, "Queen". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on Tara Sutaria's Instagram post. Take a look at the comments below.

A look at Tara Sutaria's photos

Recently, Tara Sutaria took a trip down memory lane to remember her first shot for her debut film Student Of The Year 2. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself taken by ace-designer Manish Malhotra. In the throwback pic, one can see Tara donning a crop top with a matching skirt. Remembering her old memories, she thanked the designer and missed her makeup artist. Take a look at her post below:

Besides this, Tara Sutaria’s recent video on social media melted many hearts. In the video shared, Tara was seen sharing an awwwdorable chemistry with a brown puppy. Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared the video featuring her in a bright peach dress which she teamed with a denim jacket. Flaunting her Indo-western look, she accessorised her dress with a pair of jhumkas, finger rings, and a set of bangles.

Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail style, she cradled in her lap an adorable brown puppy that belonged to her stylist Akshay Tyagi. Making the shy pup dance, she was seen landing innumerable kisses on the puppy’s forehead. Take a look at her post below:

Meanwhile, the gorgeous diva was last seen in Marjaavan along with Sidharth Malhotra. Now, the actor is gearing up with Ahan Shetty in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film named RX100. Apart from this, she also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani.

