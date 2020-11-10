Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Join Family Lunch; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gives Sneak Peek

On November 9, fashion designer and the daughter of the Kapoor clan Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into the birthday lunch of Nitasha Nanda. The family photo featured Babita and Nitu Kapoor, Riddhima's husband Bharat, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain. However, it was Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who grabbed the attention in the picture. The duo can be seen on the corner while posing for the family photo.

Instagramming the photo, Sahni wrote a brief caption, which read, "Tashu’s bday lunch". She concluded her caption with a red-heart emoticon. Though the comments section of the post was restricted, many from Riddhima's 1M followers showered love on the image as it bagged thousands of double-taps. Scroll down to take a look at Kapoor and Jain family's picture.

Kapoor & Jain's family lunch:

Not only on the media feed, but the 40-year-old fashion designer also shared a few photos and videos on her Instagram story to give glimpses of Nitasha's birthday celebration. In one of the videos, Nitasha was seen showing off her birthday gift, which was a printed cup while in another video, she can be seen cutting the birthday cake. Apart from Nitasha Nanda, a couple of Riddhima's Instagram stories also captured her mother Nitu and husband Bharat Sahni.

Nitasha Nanda's birthday

On the other hand, cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, who couldn't be a part of the merriment, sent Nitasha greetings via social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo with her cousin Nitasha and called her 'everyone's angel'. In the photo, the actor could be seen sitting on a couch with her cousin right next to her. The two ladies can be seen smiling as they posed next to each other.

Apart from the Kapoor and Jain family members, many other popular personalities from the showbiz also greeted Nitasha on social media. Producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Hrithik Roshan's estranged wife Sussanne Khan, among many others, are a few to name, who wrote heartfelt birthday wishes for Nanda. Meanwhile, actor Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, also penned a birthday post for Nitasha. To caption her Instagram story for Nitasha's birthday, Alia wrote, "You’re probably the most wonderful soul that exist!!".

