Did You Know Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani Is An Army Lieutenant?

Bollywood actor Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. Although she was a model before, it was this film that brought her to the spotlight. But this time, it's her sister who is getting all the attention from media.

Disha Patani's sister is serving the Nation as an Army Lieutenant

Disha has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who resembles her. A sneak peek at her Instagram handle, reveals the close bond shared by the Patani sisters. Both the sisters are from Bareilly, India.

Their father is Jagdish Singh Patani, who is serving as a DSP in the region. Khushboo Patani is currently serving our nation as an Army Lieutenant. Disha Patani, who is very well known on Instagram for her exercise recordings, aerobatic and athletic clasps, and fashion style, has shared several posts with her sister.

On numerous occasions and in several interviews, Disha has alluded to Khushboo as her idol and said that her sister motivates her to improve every day. Sharing Khushboo's picture, wearing the military uniform, Disha captioned the photo with a heart emoticon. See Disha's post here:

Have a look at Khushboo Patani's workout videos:

On the Professional front:

Disha Patani will be next seen with Salman Khan in Radhe. She will also be seen Mohit Suri's Malang and Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

