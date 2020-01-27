Disha Patani Shares Her Experience Of Working With Salman Khan For The Second Time

Disha Patani has a number of projects lined up for 2020. The actor is gearing up for her upcoming film Malang which is all set to hit the screens on February 7. After that, she will also be making an appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. The actor was earlier seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in Bharat. Disha Patani spoke about her second time working with Salman Khan in an interview with a media publication.

Here is what Disha Patani said

Disha Patani said that Salman Khan has been a huge star in Bollywood for years and she had never imagined that she would get another chance working with him. Disha Patani also said that when Bharat worked, she was very happy considering the fact that she had worked with Salman Khan. She further added that when she got an opportunity to work for Radhe, she was on cloud nine. Disha Patani also mentioned that she loved the story and also the fact that she was working with Salman Khan once again. She also added that along with her hard work, everything was happening because of good fortune also.

Disha Patani also spoke about her love for watching action films. She said that she has watched many actions and horror films growing up. She also revealed that she loved watching bad girls who kicked and punched the boys. This was the reason why Disha Patani loved doing action films. She also added that in Malang as well she got an opportunity to do action sequences. Disha Patani believes that her body is quite agile and so it is an added advantage for the time she is trying stunts or even adventure sports.

Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan. The movie will also feature Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2020. Radhe was assumed to be the sequel of Wanted but Salman Khan has confirmed that it is a completely different film and has nothing to do with Wanted.

