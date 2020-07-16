Did You Know Tom Cruise Held His Breath For 6 Minutes During 'Mission Impossible 5'?

Tom Cruise starred in the 2015 released movie titled Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. The film was the fifth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. The movie was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and the plot showcased the mission of eradicating an international rogue terrorist organization who are committed to destroying the IMF. The movie starred Cruise along with Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Ving Rhames, Simon McBurney among others. See some mindblowing trivia on the film.

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation fun trivia

Tom Cruise is known to have done most of the action sequences in the movie by himself. There was a scene where Ethan Hunt is seen climbing outside a flying aeroplane, and the scene was actually done without any visual effects or the use of stunt double. Cruise shot for the entire action sequence himself while was suspended five thousand feet above the ground.

It is said that the Stunt coordinator actually told Simon Pegg that Tom would be driving the car himself because he didn't have anyone who would drive better than Cruise.

One would have noticed that MI Rogue Nation actually showcased the villains from the original Mission: Impossible television series as well as from MI - Ghost Protocol as well.

Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only steady actors who are seen throughout the six released films of Cruise's Mission Impossible series.

Sherlock Holmes TV series fame actor Benedict Cumberbatch was the first one to be considered for the villain role in MI: Rogue Nation.

Tom Cruise had actually held his breath for 6 minutes while he was training for Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation for an underwater scene.

A comic book was released during the marketing process and advertisement campaign for MI 5. The comic showcases the life of Ethan Hunt (portrayed by Tom Cruise) going rogue through the events of the film. The comic was written by the film's writer and director Christopher McQuarrie itself while the illustrations were by Lazarus artist Owen Freeman.

For the female lead, actor Jessica Chastain was being considered originally however she declined as she did not want to train for six months to prepare for this role. This was apparently the second time after the film Oblivion that Chastain had turned down for a Tom Cruise movie. Henceforth, Rebecca Ferguson was unanimously chosen as the female lead of the film after the studio, Cruise himself, and the writer-director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie liked her work in the movie titled The White Queen.

