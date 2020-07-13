Brad Pitt's 'Legends Of The Fall' Was Planned To Star Tom Cruise? Read More Facts

Quick links:
Brad Pitt began his journey in Hollywood with the film Hunk in a small uncredited role. The actor is known for popular movies like Thelma and Louise, Interview with the vampire, Moneyball, A River Runs through it and Ocean’s Eleven. His movie Legends of the Fall is a western genre film based on a 1979 novella of the same title. The movie was directed by Edward Zwick and stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas in pivotal roles. The film's plot tells about a family of three brothers and their father, and how their life is affected by environment, war, and love. The film released in 1994 and showcases the period of World War I through the Prohibition era and ends in the year 1963.
