Brad Pitt's 'Legends Of The Fall' Was Planned To Star Tom Cruise? Read More Facts

Brad Pitt began his journey in Hollywood with the film Hunk in a small uncredited role. The actor is known for popular movies like Thelma and Louise, Interview with the vampire, Moneyball, A River Runs through it and Ocean’s Eleven. His movie Legends of the Fall is a western genre film based on a 1979 novella of the same title. The movie was directed by Edward Zwick and stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas in pivotal roles. The film's plot tells about a family of three brothers and their father, and how their life is affected by environment, war, and love. The film released in 1994 and showcases the period of World War I through the Prohibition era and ends in the year 1963.

Brad Pitt Legends of the Fall trivia

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt first appeared together in this film post the romantic movie Meet Joe Black which released in 1998.

For the shooting venue, Calgary in Canada was chosen as the main filming location. The location was chosen due to its dry weather however as soon as the production started, ironically the whole unit faced a lot of rainy days.

The movie showcased Brad Pitt and Julia Ormond and while filming the scenes, both had to live in the same house. During an interview, Pitt was quoted saying that the shooting arrangement in Calgary led to a lot of sexual tension as both Pitt and Ormond were staying at the same house.

According to the reports, the producer and director of the film Edward Zwick took 17 years to get this film on the silver screen.

The role of Tristan Ludlow which is played by Brad Pitt in the film was reportedly turned down by Johnny Depp.

The film was originally planned to star Sir Sean Connery and Tom Cruise, as per reports.

Brad Pitt and Julia Ormond play the role of star-crossed lovers in Legends of the Fall, however, in the film titled The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Pitt played the role of Julia Ormond's father.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Legends of the Fall

