Vivek Oberoi's 'Home Delivery' Has The Most Number Of Cameo Appearances In Film History

Home Delivery is a comedy film released in 2005. The comedy film stars Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhary and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a columnist who pranks a pizza delivery boy to get freebies. In return, he gets life lessons. Home Delivery has four lead actors, but there were several artists who made a cameo appearance in the film. In fact, the film Home Delivery has the most number of cameo appearances in Indian Film History.

'Home Delivery' movie has the most number of cameo appearances

Vivek Oberoi played the lead role in the film, a columnist named Sunny Chopra. Ayesha Takia played the role of his fiance in the film, while Mahima Chaudhary was seen as a South Indian actor, who Vivek Oberoi is in love with. Boman Irani played the role of a pizza delivery guy in the film, an optimistic 51-year-old man.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan made cameo appearances in the film as the Party Man and the Customer, respectively. Karan Johar also made a cameo appearance in the film as himself. Actor Juhi Chawla was seen as Parvati Kakkar in Vivek Oberoi’s film, Home Delivery. Sanjay Suri and Shayan Munshi played the roles of a married man and a Corporate guy in the film.

Actor Suniel Shetty played the role of a Time Man in the film while Naseeruddin Shah played the role of an Uncle in the film. Shenaz Patel was seen as Lillian while Ashiesh Roy made a cameo appearance as Mr Boltu in the film. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani lent their voice for a few songs in the film. While Sanjay Dutt had earlier lent his voice for several songs, Boman Iran lent his voice for the first time in Home Delivery.

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the film PM Narendra Modi. The actor played a lead role in the film as Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister of India. The fictional film was based on the life of Narendra Modi. The film also starred Boman Irani and Darshan Kumaar.

