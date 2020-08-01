Sonu Sood Believes An Artist Will ‘get Exposed’ If They Are Not Easy To Work With; Read

The Simmba actor Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday on July 30. On this occasion, a leading portal shared a video of Sonu’s interviews from the past. During one of the interviews, Sonu was asked to express his thoughts on the importance of maintaining good relationships on set. Sood had an extremely interesting answer to this question. He said, “Your real self will definitely get exposed if you're not an easy artist to work with".

Talking about his film career, Sood said that all his films helped him to move forward in his career. He felt that people started to notice him after the 2004 political thriller, Yuva. Further, Yuva gave him an impetus to bag other films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar and Dabangg.

Sonu revealed that he was an electronic engineer before. Further, his family greatly supported his acting career. Talking about work ethics, the actor mentioned an ethic that was taught to him by his mother. Sonu said that his mother always taught him to be punctual. Hence he would always adhere to schedules and would never fail to be present on time.

In another interview, Sonu Sonu spoke about helping migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. After looking at their plight, Sonu decided to help the migrant workers. As per reports, audiences now wished for Sonu to play the role of a protagonist rather than an antagonist. This was because of Sonu’s contribution to society. Further, he also threw light on his initiative to help doctors and other paramedical staff during the Covid-19 pandemic. In conclusion, Sonu said that he was glad to bring a smile on several faces.

In other news:

Sonu Sood has been in the news ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. He has been engaging in a lot of philanthropic work amidst the lockdown. The actor reportedly helped several migrant workers to reach their hometowns. Further, on the occasion of his birthday, he set up free medical camps all over India.

Sonu Sood’s movies:

Sonu Sood made his acting debut with the 1999 Tamil film, Kallazhagar. However, he got his big break in the 2004 Bollywood film, Yuva. This film starred famous actors like Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Kareena Kapoor, and

Rani Mukerji. As of late, Sonu Sood is well known for his role in films like Simmba, Dabangg and R... Rajkumar.

