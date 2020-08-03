Vivek Oberoi Has Been Appreciated For Playing Negative Roles In These Films

Known for his performances in films like Saathiya, Masti, Company, Omkara, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and many more, Vivek Oberoi has delivered a number of impressive performances in Bollywood.

Not just the Hindi film industry but Vivek has established a name in Tollywood too. He has been a part of multiple films like Vivegam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and more. From protagonists to villains, the actor has done it all.

However, it is the negative characters that got him a lot of appreciation. Here is a list of negative characters Vivek portrayed on the big screen.

Krrish 3

The 2013 released superhero film Krrish 3 was helmed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. The movie featured Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. The film was a sequel to the Koi... Mil Gaya film franchise. The film received positive reviews from critics as well as audience and was declared as a blockbuster by box office India. Apart from the storyline, the soundtrack of the movie also gained widespread appreciation.

Lucifer

Lucifer is a 2019 released Malayalam action drama film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. Prithviraj's directorial debut stars Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside a supporting cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and many more. The movie performed well at the box-office and became one of the fastest Malayalam films to reach 100 Cr club. Vivek Oberoi also won Asianet Film Award and Vanitha Film Award for playing a negative role.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Shootout at Lokhandwala is an Apoorva Lakhia directorial, produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the true story of the gangster Mahendra Maya Dolas and his gang, who terrorized Mumbai. Based on the real incident, Vivek the role of the lead gangster. The movie was well appreciated by critics, and he was also praised for his portrayal of the gangster. Vivek also won many awards including IIFA, Stardust and AXN Action Awards.

