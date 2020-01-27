Diet Sabya Compares Deepika Padukone's Sequined Saree To Kajol's; Who Aced The Look?

Diet Sabya is an anonymous Indian Instagram account. It is basically a desi take on the internationally renowned Diet Prada that has been serving as the judge for various copycats and blunders of the fashion world. The owners behind the account are not afraid to call out the who’s who of the fashion world and point out the ones that copy other celebs or designers. This time Diet Sabya has thrown a battle of sequins between two Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone and Kajol.

The glamorous divas were seen sporting a similar blue sequined saree by two different designers. While Deepika's outfit was by the well-known Sabyasachi, Kajol opted for another celebrity favourite designer Manish Malhotra. Diet Sabya posted a picture of both the divas with a poll to vote for either of the designers in its Instagram story. Check out the post below:

Kajol's blue sequined saree by Manish Malhotra:

Kajol was seen sporting Manish Malhotra's deep blue sequinned saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. Manish Malhotra is well-known for his sequin designer sarees and has designed similar saree in various different hues. Kajol was seen going for a simple and elegant look. She opted for a delicate diamond neckpiece with minimal makeup and a simple mid-parted sleek hairdo. She was styled by Radhika Mehra.

Deepika Padukone in a blue sequined saree by Sabyasachi:

The Chhapaak actor was seen sporting the deep blue heavily sequined saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Deepika also paired her outfit with a sleeveless blouse. Deepika opted for traditional kadas on both hands and small delicate golden dangler earrings. She completed her look with wet side-parted half-up hairstyle and bold deeply-kohled eye makeup with nude lips. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Now the fans will decide who aced the heavy sequin saree look effortlessly. While Deepika opted for a bolder and heavier look with the deep blue saree, Kajol went easy and simple on the makeup with the sequin saree. Both the actors styled their similar sarees in very unique and different ways.

