Kareena Kapoor's Latest Picture Gets Called Out By Diet Sabya Over 'photoshop Fail'

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently basking the success of her latest stint, Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, made headlines for being featured in Diet Sabya's social media profile. For those unaware, the handle is known for being every celebrity nightmare as it exposes imitations, appropriations or even blatant copies in fashion. Over the course of time, the anonymous account has named the biggest names in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan called out by Diet Sabya

And, the latest prey is Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Along with the actress' recent picture, Diet Sabya shared a message sent by a netizen to the Instagram account claiming that although the picture is quite beautiful, the photographers seemed to have 'edited' the picture too much, as they 'forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind'

In just months since its launch, the handle has already called out many Indian designers like Falguni & Shane Peacock, Nikhil Thampi, Manish Malhotra, Amit Aggarwal, and Nitya Bajaj for being ‘too inspired’ or just plagiarising the designs. Committed to calling out the fakes, the watchdog also has an impressive following of 196k social media followers, that is growing day by day. The latest celebrities to feature on it with Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as mentioned above is basking the success of her latest release alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani titled Good Newwz. In just 11 days, the film has minted over Rs 100 crore at the Box Office and is still taking the ticketing counters by storm. In terms of future projects, the actress will be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, and in Takht alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and others.

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the New Year with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The trio headed to Switzerland where they met and partied with their Bollywood friends Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Pictures of their get-together flooded social media the next day sending fans and netizens into a frenzy.

