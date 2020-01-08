When Diet Sabya Called Out Bollywood Celebs; From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Rakul Preet Singh

One of the most hilarious fashion critics of India, Diet Sabya is known to call out to celebrities who have ripped off the designs and clothes off international fashion designers or artists.

While no one knows who is behind this popular Instagram account, many of our B-Town celebs have been featured for wearing copycat outfits. We picked out the best ones here, check them out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heavily photoshopped picture is going viral these days. The picture was shared by Grazia India and got a lot of angry comments.

Diet Sabya shared a message sent by a netizen to the Instagram account and claimed that although the picture is quite beautiful, the image edited, as they 'forgot to edit the calves in the shadow behind'. Diet Sabya posted it with the caption, "Why?" and a laughter emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was criticised for wearing a copy of one of Milano Momosa’s creations. The anonymous Instagram account also shared a screenshot of their chat with the designer where they asked them to confirm if the design is theirs.

To this, Momosa replied, "This is actually a copy of our design." [sic]

Sara Ali Khan

A few days back at an event by Puma, Sara was wearing earrings which Diet Sabya claimed were a rip-off. The originals are by Mash by Malvika Shroff.

In their Insta story, Diet Sabya wrote, "QUESTION: Why are Bollywood stylists dismissive of cool, homegrown, Indie brands and encouraging of Tacky brought from Bangkok brands?”. The Simmba actor, Sara has not responded to the post yet.

Kiara Advani

Fashion critic Diet Sabya took to her Instagram handle and exposed the truth behind her 'Gandi copy' outfit.

An all-white outfit with multiple thigh-high slits worn by Kiara is a Thurley rip-off by Purple Paisley and was worn by Grand Hotel star Roselyn Sanchez a few days back.

The caption said: "Copy to first-class hain, Kasam se." [sic] (a reference to Kiara's song from the film Kalank)

Rakul Preet Singh

An Instagram account, known for exposing fake designs and rip-offs in the world of fashion with hilarious captions, trolled Rakul Preet for wearing a Ralph and Russo rip-off dress.

The post was captioned, "In copiyo ke chakkar mein, @ralphandrusso tabah ho gaye, tabah ho gaye, tabah ho gaye, tabah ho gaye. Left: @ralphandrusso; @rakulpreet in @amorecoutureofficial styled by @d_devraj." [sic] The dress that Rakul wore had the exact same details as the original Ralph and Russo.

