Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Finds Bizarre Connection Between 'Dil Bechara' & 'Kai Po Che'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. A fan of Sushant Singh Rajput pointed out similarities between his debut movie - Kai Po Che (2013) and his last film - Dil Bechara (2020). The fan said that Sushant Singh Rajput's character from Kai Po Che and Dil Bechara has the same trajectory at the end of the film. They both die, exclaimed the fan.

Check out the post

Manny : I wanted to attend my funeral.

Me : 😭



His first fiim - kai po che, character - Ishaan (In the end he dies)



His last film - #Dilbechara character-Manny (In the end he dies)



It's not coincidence#SushantSinghRajput has been murdered. It's Murder#DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/WIQuurTVJA — Anjali_Jaiswal_1012 (@priyanjali_19) July 24, 2020

Also Read | Dil Bechara Release: Taapsee Pannu Is All Hearts For Sushant As She Watches His Last Film

Fans react to Dil Bechara release

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara released on Friday, July 24, on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Soon after Dil Bechara release, the fans of the late actor stormed the social media with emotional messages about his acting and performance in the Mukesh Chhabra-directorial. Interestingly, Dil Bechara got a 10/10 rating on IMDb minutes after its release. Here is what fans are saying about Dil Bechara release:

Finally watched #DilBechara last film of #SushantSinghRajput! What a film! What a great love story! It’s beautiful and brilliant. So I give 10/10* for this movie 🎥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MnS4jyddWQ — Sikander Bhangu (@BhanguSikander) July 25, 2020

#DilBechara

When Manny Said, I wanted to attend My own funeral 😢💔

This made me cry. This movie is a rollercoaster of emotions. We will miss you SUSHANT forever.❤️ pic.twitter.com/RPB0t22Mj1 — Ayush Shivam (@AyushShivam9) July 25, 2020

Also Read | Dil Bechara Release Date Rumours Busted By Fox Star Hindi; Details Inside

I just wish 💔

I am going to watch you again and again and again #SushantSinghRajpoot #DilBechara — Darshan Raval #EkTarfa (@DarshanRavalDZ) July 24, 2020

Personally i don't like romantic movies but this movie made me cry😞.....

I just want to say: what a masterpiece....❤️#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/olcRBAdRGj — Amrit Malviya (@iamritmalviya) July 25, 2020

Finished watching #DilBechara Sushant have done Very well and look fantastic film he showed his best in each and every Frames

Prefect role that he always laugh at truth full pain literally made me cry.. You Left us so soon If You Come to kollywod we would make you as a king❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/bcg7Tt82tp — Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_rithik) July 25, 2020

Also Read | Dil Bechara Release Time: When And Where To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie?

All about Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, the movie narrates the heart-wrenching tale of Kizie and Manny. The Sushant Singh Rajput starrer is the official remake of The Fault in Our Stars novel written by John Green. Dil Bechara marked the debut of famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The movie opened up to positive reviews from the audiences and the critics.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Release: Places Kizie Basu & Manny Visit That Should Be On Your Paris Wishlist

Sushant Singh Rajput's movies

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue acting. Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.