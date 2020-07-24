Dil Bechara Release: Taapsee Pannu Is All Hearts For Sushant As She Watches His Last Film

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released today on Disney+ Hotstar. The film premiered at 7.30 PM IST today. As Dil Bechara premiered online, several celebrities and fans watched the movie as soon as it dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu also took to her social media and shared that she is watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film at her house. Here is what she had to say about Dil Bechara release.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Release: Places Kizie Basu & Manny Visit That Should Be On Your Paris Wishlist

Also Read | Dil Bechara Release: Fans Trend #DilBecharaDay On Twitter Prior To Its Premiere

Taapsee Pannu watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara release

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video as she started watching Dil Bechara at her house. She shared a picture from her house, revealing she's watching it on TV. She captioned the story as, “Let’s start the show”. Here is a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram story.

Taapsee Pannu also posted another video from her house which featured Sushant Singh Rajput playing a beautiful melody on guitar. In the monochrome video from Taapsee Pannu’s story, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen sitting comfortably with his guitar as he played some mellow tunes. As he plays the melody, his goofy smiling face in the video is bound to make one miss the late actor even more.

The video shared by Taapsee Pannu also features a quote by Sushant Singh Rajput. The quote reads, “Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, what is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith... #selfmusing”. Taapsee Pannu tagged the director of Dil Bechara Mukesh Chhabra in the video with a heart emoji. Here is a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram story.

Also Read | Dil Bechara Release Time: When And Where To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie?

Also Read | Mukesh Chhabra Wants 'one Audience' For 'Dil Bechara's' Premiere: Let's All Watch Together

Dil Bechara release; where to watch the film

Dil Bechara released today on July 24, 2020, at 7.30 PM IST. People can watch the movie on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The movie is available for all the subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. It features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. It is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars.

Promo Image Credits: Taapsee Pannu Instagram and Mukesh Chhabra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.