Dil Bechara Release: Places Kizie Basu & Manny Visit That Should Be On Your Paris Wishlist

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara have been in the headlines since the past few weeks. Those who have watched the trailer and the songs are convinced that the film will definitely awaken the inner wanderlust. In the trailer itself, Sanjana Sanghi aka Kizie Basu expresses that she wishes to visit Paris. The songs and the trailer depict both the actors in several scenic locations across the city. Here is a list of places in Paris from Dil Bechara that you can add to your bucket list.

Places to visit in Paris from Dil Bechara

Eiffel Tower

No visit to Paris is complete with a visit to this iconic location. While every location across Paris can be romantic, Eiffel Tower has a certain vibe to it that cannot be found anywhere else. Even Kizie Basu and Manny were not able to skip this architecture wonder on their visit to Paris. Additionally, Sanjana Sanghi has also shared several pictures from the shooting of Dil Bechara at Eiffel Tower.

Montmartre

Montmartre is an iconic district which is situated on a hill towards the north of Paris, France. The crossroads of the district is filled with local artists who create fascinating pieces of art. The place is known to have an inspirational effect on several iconic artists from around the world. Kizie Basu and Manny also have a gala time in the streets of Montmartre. They also sit down to get a painting of themselves done by a local artist.

Sacré-Coeur

Sacré-Coeur, which is commonly also known as the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris, is a very popular Roman Catholic church. Its iconic architecture complete with white domes makes it one of the most iconic monuments in Paris. The Sacré-Coeur is flooded by thousands of tourists every year. It is also the highest point in the city of Montmartre. Kizie Basu and Manny also get a picture of them clicked as they posed in front of this iconic structure.

The Louvre

The Louvre, which is also known as The Louvre Museum, is a historic structure and is also considered as one of the world’s largest museums. The museum is located in the heart of Paris and is a heaven for art lovers. The Louvre hosts a variety of art displays including Egyptian antiquities, oriental antiquities, Islamic art, sculptures, etc. Kizie Basu and Manny aka Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen having a gala time at the museum too.

Champs-Élysées

Champs-Élysées is one of the most famous streets in Paris. Although every street in Paris is iconic, this one should be on your list for an evening stroll. The starry lights on the trees will make every step magical. Additionally, Champs-Élysées is also blessed with ample theatres, cafes, and shops for you to stop by. In the trailer of Dil Bechara, both Kizie Basu and Manny can be seen walking hand in hand on the roads of Champs-Élysées.

Dil Bechara was also shot in Jamshedpur

Dil Bechara has also been extensively shot across Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Several scenes of Kizie Basu and Manny’s college life has been shot at St. Xavier’s College in Jamshedpur. Several surveys have ranked Jamshedpur as one of the cleanest cities in the country. Jamshedpur is also surrounded by rivers, Subarnarekha and Kharkai.

Dil Bechara is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It is based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Dil Bechara premiered on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

