Dil Bechara Release Time: When And Where To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie?

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on an OTT platform today. Directed by Mukesh Chabra, the film stars Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan and Javed Jaaferi along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the entire world is waiting for the film to release, here are the details of how you can watch Dil Bechara.

Where and how to watch Dil Bechara?

Dil Bechara will be streaming online from July 24, 2020. The film will be premiering on Disney + Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in countries like USA, UK, Canada. Moreover, the film will be available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers at 7:30 pm. The director of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra announced about Dil Bechara release time on Instagram.

Mukesh Chhabra mentioned that they wanted to make Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara even more special for everyone. He also suggested that everyone should watch it together at the same time, at different places, and as one audience in whole. Also adding that this was a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Many actors from Bollywood like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan along with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release.

Dil Bechara online stream

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's book Fault in Our Stars. The book was also adapted to be made into a Hollywood movie with the same name and was helmed by Josh Boone. That film starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. Dil Bechara follows the story of a cancer patient named Kizzie. She meets a cancer survivor Manny at a support group. Soon Kizzie's life changes as Manny makes her life better and fulfills her dreams. The film's trailer was loved by the audience and many expressed that they were excited about the film's release.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the film Chhichhore along with Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and Varun Sharma. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film received several accolades for the story, editing, and direction. The film followed the story of a group of friends who walk down the memory lane reminiscing their college days when they were tagged as 'losers'.

