Here Are Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From 'Dil Dhadakne Do'; Watch

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glory of all the accolades his movie Gully Boy received at the 65th Filmfare Awards. Apart from Gully Boy, he has many other movies where he has showcased his impeccable and effortless acting skills. Dil Dhadkne Do is one such movie where even after having a powerful ensemble cast, Ranveer Singh made a lasting impression with his performance.

Best scenes from Dil Dhadakne Do

This scene shows the modern dating culture and the interaction between two young individuals who meet while on a cruise trip. Farah (Anushka Sharma) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh) ask each other quick questions to figure out things about each other while their cruise takes a stop. The duo starts their 'date' with a walk, then a brunch and then ends it with cycling beside the picturesque views of Istanbul.

Ranveer Singh can never stay away from his innate comedy side which can be clearly seen in this clip where the youngsters are hanging out and having a calm evening. The laugh riot starts when one girl from the group starts feeling nauseous and barfs. After that Ranveer Singh starts his series of vomit jokes by playing with words like Yakhni Pulao, Epic, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Barfi. Take a look at the clip to have a laughing session.

Kabir Mehra, the heir of the great Mehra family who is immature but still is exploring his 'calling', actually figures out about his friends' love affair. He then tells them about his genius plan just like a perfect rich spoilt brat that he plays in the movie. Listen to his genius plan which plays an important part in the climax of the movie.

Ranveer Singh aka Kabir in the film meets Farah for the first time in the film while going for a swim on the cruise. Even though this scene doesn't have many words, the perfect glances and body language of the two actors make this scene difficult to miss.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in his next sports biography movie '83 starring alongside an ensemble cast of talented actors. The highly anticipated movie revolves around Kapil Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the Indian national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It is slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2020.

