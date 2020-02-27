Dil Dhadakne Do: Top Emotional Scenes From The Film You Should Not Miss

Dil Dhadakne Do stars an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, Vikrant Massey, and Farhan Akhtar. This romantic comedy film revolves around an upper-class Punjabi family who celebrates the couple’s anniversary on a cruise ship with closed ones and business contacts. At the same time, their children including Ayesha (Chopra) and Kabir (Singh) are dealing with their problems. Here are some of the most emotional scenes from this family drama film.

Most emotional scenes from Dil Dhadakne Do

1. Ayesha plans to divorce Manav

During a conversation, Sunny (Farhan Akhtar) slams Manav for making chauvinistic statements. He talked about allowing his wife to work, which Sunny could not bear. Therefore, he shuts his mouth. However, Ayesha did not like this and asks Sunny to apologise for his remark. He replies by making Ayesha realize her importance and how she grew independently. This scene marks a turning point in Ayesha’s life. This part is considered crucial because at this point she decides to divorce her husband.

2. A conversation with the mother

Ayesha asks her mother why did not she divorce her father. Having a traditional mindset, she talks about moving on with the marriage no matter what happens. When Ayesha questions her mother, she shuts her up and asks her to focus on her home. She does not realise what problems her daughter is going through and how Manav dominates her. She simply orders her to keep aside her career and do what is best for her marriage. This scene is an eye-opener for the millennials who face this situation in their day to day life. Hence, this is one of the most emotional scenes in the film.

3. Ayesha’s father defends her

When Ayesha’s mother-in-law tries to emotionally blackmail her, Kabir makes a hilarious remark. This makes Manav furious, who cannot bear to listen to any jokes about his mother. He stands up to leave and asks his wife Ayesha to come along. However, she was sitting with her family and politely refuses for the same. Manav does not stop forcing and warns her. Ayesha’s father, who was watching everything, loses his control. He stands up, grabs Manav’s neck and pins him on the wall. This is an emotional scene as Ayesha’s father finally stands up for her.

