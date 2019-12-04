Anushka Sharma's Best Moments From The 2015 Hit Movie Dil Dhadakne Do

Anushka Sharma is on a break after her last film, Zero. She is often seen with her husband Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. She has taken a break and is working on her clothing line Nush. She has been seen in many movies with actor Ranveer Singh. Anushka reportedly had an off-screen relationship with Ranveer Singh for a long time. They were seen together in the movie Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, and after the breakup also they were seen in the romantic drama movie Dil Dhadakne Do. Here are the best moments of Anushka Sharma from her last film with Ranveer Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do.

Anushka Sharma best moments from Dil Dhadakne Do

When Ranveer Singh first meets Anushka Sharma:

This is one of the best moments of Anushka Sharma in the movie. It is the first time Kabir meets Farah. They meet at the pool where Farah is swimming and Kabir enters the pool. There is silence, save for the narration given by Aamir Khan, which makes the scene a beauty to watch. This is the moment of Kabir and Farah falling in love.

Kabir and Farah go on a date:

Anushka, who plays the role of Farah who, a dancer on the cruise, goes on a date with Kabir, played by Ranveer Singh. When they go on a date, they do not have a lot of time as Kabir was on the cruise only for 10 days. So they directly cut to the chase and get to know everything about each other. They go cycling and enjoy their time together.

Pehli Baar

In this song, we see Anushka Sharma with Ranveer Singh enjoying themselves in the dance room of the ship. They are forgetting their worries and spending the short time they have together in the best way possible. In this song is one of the best moments of Anushka Sharma on the movie as she is scared that she may get fired yet she takes the risk for her love.

