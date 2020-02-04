Dil Raju Spills The Beans About The Telugu Remake Of 'Pink' Starring Pawan Kalyan

Movie mogul Dil Raju is one most well-known producers of the Southern Film Industry. The popular producer's last two Telugu films Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have done exceptionally well at the box-office. In fact, the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is on a record-breaking spree and has grossed over 200 crores worldwide. Dil Raju recently confirmed the release date of his next with celebrated actor Pawan Kalyan.

Riveting details about the Pawan Kalyan starrer

Image Credit @pawankalyan.k (Instagram)

Dil Raju is all set to make a remake of the Hindi blockbuster movie Pink (2012). Dil Raju spilt the beans about the release date of the film and talked about the title of the film while talking to a leading daily.

Dil Raju is collaborating with popular Indian filmmaker Boney Kapoor for jointly producing his next. Pawan Kalyan will essay the lead role in Dil Raju's next.

Movie Title

Dil Raju further talked about Telugu remake of Pink. He disclosed that the title of the film is yet to be finalised and the current rumours about the title of Pawan Kalyan's next to be Lawyer Saab or Vakeel Saab are not true. Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lawyer in the film, which in the original film was played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Release Date

According to Filmmaker Dil Raju, his next will release in the Summer of 2020 on May 15 One of the most sought after director of the Telugu Film Industry, Sriram Venu will be directing the film.

Music of the Pawan Kalyan starrer is given by Thaman and apart from Pawan Kalyan, actor Nivetha Thomas will be essaying a significant character in the film. Furthermore, Dil Raju avoided talking about the changes in his untitled film from that of the original. He added that it is too early to divulge any other details.

