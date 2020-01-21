Pawan Kalyan Starts Shooting For 'Pink' Remake, Makes A Comeback

Pawan Kalyan the south superstar is making a comeback in 2020, with a remake of the Hindi Film Pink in Telugu. He will be featuring in a powerful role in this remake. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role which was originally played by the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan in Pink.

Pawan Kalyan starts shooting for the Hindi remake of Pink

Pink also starred Tapsee Pannu along with Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The storyline of Pink revolved around three women who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case. The molestation case was solved by the actor Amitabh Bachchan against the three boys from influential backgrounds. Reportedly, In the remake, Pawan Kalyan will be doing this lead role.

The director of the remake film will be Venu Sriram, and the shooting of PSPK 26 started today. Pawan Kalyan, an actor-politician is back in action in the remake of the Hindi version Pink and has nor finally started the shoot for it. The makers of this remake are trying very hard to make sure that the movie meets up with the expectations of the audiences.

This project will be produced by the Boney Kapoor in teamwork with Dil Raju under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations. The project is still untitled and has to name in the future days of shooting.

The remake of Pink will have the music of Thaman. The moviemakers of this film are yet to make an official statement about the movie’s female lead. In the meantime, the Pink remake in Tamil version featured Thala Ajith and the movie was produced by the producer, Boney Kapoor. This movie was a great success and not only unlocked to a massive response from the audience and critics but also grossed big numbers at the box office.

Reportedly, there are rumours that the National Award-winning director Krish has may direct the Nayanthara and Pawan Kalyan for his next film. The movie is seemingly based on a real-life occasion. In fact, there are also reports that Pawan Kalyan has also done his look trial for this movie.

