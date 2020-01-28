'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Starring Allu Arjun Enters Rs 200 Crores Club Worldwide

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was one of the most highly anticipated films of Tollywood in 2020. Fans of Allu Arjun, the Telegu superstar, had huge expectations from the action-drama flick of the dapper actor. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo surprised everyone when the Allu Arjun starrer crossed the enviable Rs.100 crore mark in no time.

The Telegu blockbuster film hit the theatres on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, i.e, January 12, 2020, and is going strong even after completing 16 days at the box-office. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the sizzling onscreen chemistry between Allu Arjun and Pooja is the highlight of the film.

Also Read:'Disco Raja' Starring Ravi Teja Climbs Up Box-office Collection Over Weekend

Image Credit: Allu Arjun Instagram

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo box office collection

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is a visual treat to the eyes. The music and dialogues of the film were already a hit on the internet prior to its release. Especially the songs like 'Ramuloo Ramulaa, Samajavaragamana, and ButtaBomma are topping radio charts ever since they released. Now talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's box office collection, the film is doing exceeding well both in India and overseas.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Has Beaten 'Saaho's Full Run Gross

After crossing the 100 crores, the box-office collection of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo worldwide also entred the dreamy Rs.200 crores club. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloon is currently sitting comfortably at whopping Rs.212 crores and is in no mood to stop. In fact, the film also surpassed Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu's total box-office collection as well. Produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna, the action-drama film is breaking all the records one can think. Irrespective of being a regional film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is performing brilliantly in the United States and is in the to 10 of Southern films with such a success rate, in the States.

Day 14 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's box office collection:Rs. 3.2 Crores

Day 15 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's box office collection: Rs.4.2 Crores

Day 16 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's box office collection:Rs. 2.1 Crores

Also Read:Allu Arjun's Family Tree: Know About Father Allu Aravind, Brother Allu Venkatesh & Others

Story Plot of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has an interesting story plot about a man who does not lie, be it any situation. His father is not his biological father and keeps on scolding his son. Allu Arjun is playing the lead in the film. Popular Bollywood actor Tabu is also essaying an important character in the film. Due to a good word of mouth, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's box office collection climbed up the success ladder. The film has received good reviews across the nation, and the critics too have liked it. Fans of Allu Arjun are truly pleased with his acting in the film. Allu Arjun has given a ground-breaking performance in the film, which is winning hearts worldwide. Within the coming days, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is growing stronger at the box-office and the film is anticipated to enter the Rs.300 crores club as well.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Box Office Collection Matches Previous Records

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.