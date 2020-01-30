Pawan Kalyan To Step In The Shoes Of Chiranjeevi; Will Star In A Period Drama Film

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan will star in a period drama film, just like his elder brother and megastar Chiranjeevi. There has been a lot of buzz about his upcoming movie, which will reportedly be helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The Muhurat of this movie was planned to happen in Hyderabad.

About the Pink remake

Actor Pawan Kalyan is also marking his comeback after a hiatus of 2 years. The Jana Sena founder is marking his return after trying his hand at politics. He will essay the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the Telugu remake of Bollywood movie Pink. The pictures of his upcoming movie have been rotating on social media. According to reports, the Venu Sriram's directorial will also star Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. Pawan Kalyan has also started with the shooting of this movie, which is scheduled to go on floors in July this year.

Pawan Kalyan will star in a period drama film

Later on, Pawan Kalyan surprised his fans after signing a period drama film with the filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi. According to a report, this period drama will be set in the backdrop of the 19th century. It has not been long since he kick-started with the shooting of the Pink remake.



However, the buzz about Pawan Kalyan signing another movie has stormed the internet. Titled as PK 27, a journalist tweeted about this period drama film’s launch recently. The Muhurat was supposed to happen in Hyderabad and was a low-key affair, as no official news about the same had been revealed.

Powetstar #PawanKalyan's new film with @DirKrish will be launched tomorrow in Hyderabad. 👍#PK27 — Suresh Kondi (@V6_Suresh) January 28, 2020

After superstar Chiranjeevi starred in a period drama, Pawan Kalyan will also walk in his elder brother’s shoes. It is not clear whether the movie will be a costume-drama like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy or not. However, the details of the film and its cast will be revealed by the makers soon.

