Dilip Kumar Shares An Adorable Picture With Saira Banu, Fans Wish Them 'long Life'

Dilip Kumar is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. The veteran actor also has an official Twitter page and shares his pictures there. Recently, a picture of him and wife Saira Banu was shared by him on his Twitter handle. The couple looked healthy and happy as they smiled for the camera. Scroll down to see the picture.

Also read | Chris Evans Compared To Baby Yoda In Viral Thread On Twitter, Fans Say 'this We Love'

Also read | Kalki Koechlin Shares How She Met Partner Guy Hershberg & How He 'learnt To Make Biryani'

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu all smile for photo

Recently, actor Dilip Kumar shared a picture of him and wife Saira Banu on Twitter. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous as they smiled for the camera. Saira Banu was wearing a mint green kurti while Dilip Kumar wore a white kurta and had a shawl on his shoulder. He also appeared to be expressing something with his hands. The tweet had 5.9K likes within two hours of uploading and 295 retweets.

Fans of the actor were quickie to react to this photo of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Many have sent their wishes they both remain healthy and happy always. Many have prayed for his long life as well. See their reactions here:

MASHAALLAH, my prayers for your good health and long life . — Aafrin (@Aafrin7866) November 26, 2020

Stay blessed “Kohinoor of India”!

May Almighty Allah bless you both with health and happiness!

There is only one Dileep Kumar and there will be one only.

You are the original, actors became Super Stars by copying you.#DilipKumar — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) November 26, 2020

So love and admire you both. Respect and warm wishes. — Suhasini Kirloskar (@TweetySuhasini) November 26, 2020

Marhaba!! He is looking much better than before. Mashallah — Nirav Talsania (@NIRAVTALSANIA) November 26, 2020

MashAllah , my prayers for your good health and long life . May Allah shower his blessings upon you and and your family . — Rasool bux saand (@RSaand) November 26, 2020

Looking good MashaAllah. Allah swt give you happiness and strength ameen. — RevMuslimah (@MuslimahRev) November 26, 2020

Dilip Kumara and Saira Banu’s photos receive a lot of lone online. Dilip Kumar also retweets some of his fans Tweets. He shares his thoughts on Twitter as well. Saira Banu also sometimes shares her thoughts via Dilip Kumar’s Twitter.

Dilip Kumar is one of the notable actors of the industry. He has amassed a huge fan following because of his stellar performance in films. He is known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood' for his tragic and heroic roles in movies. Some of his most popular films are Dastaan, Mughal-E-Azam, Dil Diya Dard Liya, Madhumati and Daag. He also has won many awards and accolades for his performances in films. He holds the record for most wins at the Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor category. He also has his autobiography published titled as Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow.

Saira Banu is also one of the most notable actors of the industry. Most of her films have been a huge blockbuster. Some of the most popular films are Padosan, Jhuk Gaya Aasmaan, Koi Jeeta Koi Haara and Nehle Pe Dehla.

Also read | Nia Sharma Stuns Fans As She Shares Sizzling Photos; Fans Call Her 'mind-blowing'

Also read | Mona Singh Opens Up About Motherhood And Freezing Her Eggs, Says 'Its A Woman's Call'

Image courtesy- @dilipkumarfc Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.