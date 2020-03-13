Dilip Kumar Is Doing Well And Recovering From Backache, Wife Saira Banu Updates

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar had reportedly been admitted to a hospital in the city after complaints of a backache. The actor's wife Saira Banu posted an update about the 97-year-old thespian's health which had worried his fans over the past couple of times that he had been unwell. Through the actor's official Twitter handle, his friend Faisal Farooqui shared news of Dilip Kumar's health.

Dilip Saab is doing well. Pls don’t spread rumors. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is doing better after suffering a severe backache, his actor-wife Saira Banu said on Friday. In an audio note shared on Dilip Kumar''s official Twitter page, Banu said that they had to consult the doctors at Lilavati hospital and everything is fine now.

"I''m so happy to tell all of you that Dilip sahab is a lot better. He had a severe backache and we had to go an check it out at Lilavati hospital. We checked it out and came back home. Everything is fine now with God''s grace and your best wishes. We are so grateful to you all," Banu said.

Saira Banu’s message on Saab’s health. pic.twitter.com/BIb3vyuZVe — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

Bollywood actor Mohammad Yusuf Khan, also known as Dilip Kumar is considered as one of the gems of the Bollywood film industry. His works are still considered to be momentous and have been immortalized in the history of Indian cinema. The official Twitter handle of the actor is a source of information for worldwide fans of the actor as it always gives updates about Kumar’s activities.

On December 11, 2019, the actor turned 97 years old. He took to his official Twitter handle to expresses his gratitude towards his fans for their love and support.

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

(with PTI inputs)

