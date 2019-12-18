Dilip Kumar Honoured By World Book Of Records, Wife Saira Banu Collects Award

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was recently honoured by the World Book of Records, London on his 97th birthday earlier this week. And while the actor was not present to collect the award, the Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his brother Aslam Khan, wife Saira Banu, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan. In a series of pictures that surfaced on the internet, Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam can be seen seated on a sofa, holding the certificate. In another picture, Kumar's wife, Saira Banu can be seen holding it. Take a look at the pictures below-

Dilip Kumar awarded:

Dilip Kumar's brother, Aslam Khan holds the Award.

Saira Banu collects the Award for husband Dilip Kumar:

(Picture Credits: Reputed news agency)

About the actor:

The veteran actor had inscribed his autobiography, 'Dilip Kumar: The Substance and The Shadow.' It had an entire detailing of his life from his birth to the present day. It also gives an unheard glimpse of his camaraderie with his family and co-stars along with some eminent politicians. The Mughal-E-Azam actor reportedly stated that the main objective behind penning the autobiography down was that many things written about him was full of distortions and misinformation.

Bollywood actor Mohammad Yusuf Khan, also known as Dilip Kumar is considered as one of the gems of the Bollywood film industry. His works are still considered to be momentous and have been immortalized in the history of Indian cinema. Dilip Kumar also took to his social media handle to thank all his fans for pouring in with several wishes and messages on his special day. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his iconic dialogues from his movies.

