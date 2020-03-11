Madhubala Dated Premnath & Dilip Kumar At Once? Reveals Latest Biography Of Dilip Kumar

Recently, a book based on the life and times of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar got released and it has stirred a storm among the fans of Bollywood with some of the facts revealed in it. The book Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations has been authored by Trinetra Bajpai and Anshula Bajpai and published by Bloomsbury. The book documents how actor Madhubala started dating Prem Nath before she met Dilip Kumar but their story turned upside down after she crossed paths with him.

Madhubala took interest in Dilip Kumar while she was dating Prem Nath

Prem Nath was who had shared the big screen with Madhubala in Badal and Aaram. He was good friends with Dilip Kumar and has shared the silver screen with him in the movie Aan. According to the facts stated in the biographical book of Dilip Kumar, it has been stated that the romantic relationship between Prem Nath and Madhubala ended once he got to know that Dilip Kumar was seriously involved with Madhubala and she too reciprocated his feelings. The book also states that Madhubala had started taking interest in Dilip Kumar while she was in a romantic relationship with Prem Nath. Premnath went on to marry Bina Rai.

According to reports by various media portals, Dilip Kumar was keen to marry Madhubala but asked her to stop working in films after settling down with him. Madhubala’s father Attaullah Khan was against her affair with actor Dilip Kumar as Madhubala was the sole bread earner of a big family and her marriage with Dilip Kumar would mean that she would stop working in films, thereby depriving her family of their only source of income.

This fact has been presented in the book with strong contention and it states that at the peak of the romance between Dilip and Madhubala, Attaullah Khan wanted Dilip Kumar to star opposite his daughter in a film which he wished to produce. The book also suggests that the father wanted Dilip Kumar to work exclusively on priority for his banner, which was naturally not acceptable to Dilip Kumar.

