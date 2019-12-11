Dharmendra Shows Respect By Wishing Thespian Dilip Kumar For Turning 97

Today, Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 97th birthday and fans and celebrities of Bollywood have been pouring a number of wishes for the legendary actor. The famous actor, Dharmendra took to his Twitter to wish his film industry’s close buddy, Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra expressed what he truly felt and also did not forget to add that he misses working with the 97-year-old Bollywood star. Dharmendra also shared a poster of the film, Anokha Milan in which Dilip and Dharmendra were sharing the big screen. Read more to know about Dharmendra and other celebrities wishing their long-time friend and legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Anokha Milan.......milap chand lamhon ka.....phir...... zindagi bhar .....kisi film 🎥 main.....mauqa na mila ......Happy Birthday Dalip Sahab .......love respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IuBgxSfgDl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 11, 2019

Dilip Kumar’s 97th birthday

After getting a number of heartfelt wishes, Dilip Kumar took to Twitter hand to share what he feels. Kumar shared a picture of himself accompanied by a heartfelt note thanking his fans and well-wishers for all the love and prayers they provided. In the picture, he is seen on a reclining sofa. Dressed in a pink shirt, he looks dapper as ever. Other celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Varun Dhawan and the famous Ghazal singer, Anup Jalota did not forget to greet Kumar on his special day.

One of my biggest regrets as an actor is never being able to meet #DilipKumar saab.. many have tried to copy him but they never could bring about the realism he brought to his performances .. originality is rare and so is @TheDilipKumar .. wishing you a very happy birthday sir🙏 pic.twitter.com/sdHLVH8E5X — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 11, 2018

Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai pic.twitter.com/EBhcqt1yWP — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2019

Many Happy Returns of the Day @TheDilipKumar, the First Khan of the Indian Film Industry. Dilip Ji, you are the origin of Realism in Acting, the Film Industry has and will always revolve around you. God Bless you. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar #DilipKumar #Blessings #legend pic.twitter.com/rRmZ0gpdal — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) December 11, 2019

