The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dharmendra Shows Respect By Wishing Thespian Dilip Kumar For Turning 97

Bollywood News

Dharmendra took to his Twitter to wish Dilip Kumar on turning 97 on December 11. Read more to know about other celebrities wishing the legendary actor.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
dharmendra

Today, Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 97th birthday and fans and celebrities of Bollywood have been pouring a number of wishes for the legendary actor. The famous actor, Dharmendra took to his Twitter to wish his film industry’s close buddy, Dilip Kumar. Dharmendra expressed what he truly felt and also did not forget to add that he misses working with the 97-year-old Bollywood star. Dharmendra also shared a poster of the film, Anokha Milan in which Dilip and Dharmendra were sharing the big screen. Read more to know about Dharmendra and other celebrities wishing their long-time friend and legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Japan Delegation, Seeks Investment In Energy, Steel Sectors

Also Read | Dharmendra Celebrates Birthday With His Grandchildren, See Pictures

 

Dilip Kumar’s 97th birthday

After getting a number of heartfelt wishes, Dilip Kumar took to Twitter hand to share what he feels. Kumar shared a picture of himself accompanied by a heartfelt note thanking his fans and well-wishers for all the love and prayers they provided. In the picture, he is seen on a reclining sofa. Dressed in a pink shirt, he looks dapper as ever. Other celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Varun Dhawan and the famous Ghazal singer, Anup Jalota did not forget to greet Kumar on his special day.

Also Read | Here's How Sunny Deol Wished Dad Dharmendra On His 84th Birthday

Also Read | Dharmendra Shares A Sneak Peek Of His Luxurious Farmhouse; Leaves Fans Delighted

Also Read | Steel Sector: Dharmendra Pradhan Asserts That India Has Become A Net Exporter Of Steel

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST