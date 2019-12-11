The Debate
Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan Gets Inspiration From Dilip Kumar's Drunk Scenes

Television News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's lead actor Mohsin Khan is huge fan of Dilip Kumar. Read to know more about the drunk scene's story from Devdas of Mohsin Khan

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
ye rishta kya kehlata hai

One of the longest-running shows in recent times, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon finish 11 successful years in the history of Indian TV. The male lead actor of the show, Mohsin Khan an actor in the show, is a huge fan of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar and recently shared a streak of pictures on his Instagram handle wherein he recreated Dilip Kumar's style and shared it with his fans. December 11, marks the birthday of Dilip Saab and the love and respect that Mohsin has for Dilip Saab is pretty evident by now. The actor, in an interview with a portal, revealed that he used to take acting lessons by watching Dilip Ji's work, especially his drunk scenes from Devdas.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Is The 8th Sexiest Asian Man; Shares Excitement

Mohsin Khan considers Dilip Kumar his idol 

During the interview with the same portal, Mohsin revealed the type of scenes he is inclined towards, the actor stated that he likes a lot of Kaira scenes and also liked the old confession scene where during Navratri, Kartik accepts his mistakes and there is a blast. Elaborating more on the scenes that he likes doing, Mohsin mentioned that for performing drunk scenes, he has seen Dilip Saab's Devdas multiple times to get his scene right. He also added that the energy for breaking all the glasses during the scenes comes from there. 

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Demand Separate Vans, Post Fallout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
