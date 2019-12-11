Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan Gets Inspiration From Dilip Kumar's Drunk Scenes

One of the longest-running shows in recent times, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon finish 11 successful years in the history of Indian TV. The male lead actor of the show, Mohsin Khan an actor in the show, is a huge fan of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar and recently shared a streak of pictures on his Instagram handle wherein he recreated Dilip Kumar's style and shared it with his fans. December 11, marks the birthday of Dilip Saab and the love and respect that Mohsin has for Dilip Saab is pretty evident by now. The actor, in an interview with a portal, revealed that he used to take acting lessons by watching Dilip Ji's work, especially his drunk scenes from Devdas.

Mohsin Khan considers Dilip Kumar his idol

During the interview with the same portal, Mohsin revealed the type of scenes he is inclined towards, the actor stated that he likes a lot of Kaira scenes and also liked the old confession scene where during Navratri, Kartik accepts his mistakes and there is a blast. Elaborating more on the scenes that he likes doing, Mohsin mentioned that for performing drunk scenes, he has seen Dilip Saab's Devdas multiple times to get his scene right. He also added that the energy for breaking all the glasses during the scenes comes from there.

Check out Mohsin Khan's pictures which will give you Dilip Kumar vibes:

