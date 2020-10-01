Dilip Kumar Cherishes Memories Of Ancestral House That's 'full Of Fond Rememberances'

Dilip Kumar recently took to his Twitter handle to talk about his sentiments regarding his ancestral house in Peshawar, Pakistan. Dilip Kumar stated that he is full of fond memories of his parents, grandparents, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. Dilip Kumar also shared a fond memory of his mother.

He stated that his mother was weak and delicate and she was always in the kitchen. Dilip Kumar cherished an old memory and said that she used to work in the spacious kitchen while he as a little boy used to wait for her to finish her chores, so as to just sit beside her and gaze at her beautiful face. Take a look at Dilip Kumar’s Twitter update.

#DilipKumar's sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF

1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Dilip Kumar shares pictures of his ancestral house in Peshawar

Earlier, Dilip Kumar shared a few pictures of his ancestral home in Peshawar and also urged his fans to share pictures of his house by tagging him. The pictures show Dilip Kumar's house in dilapidated condition. The windows and balconies of the house can be spotted in the pictures. Another picture also showed the interiors of the house. Some of the pictures showcased the bricked walls along with the courtyard of the house.

Sharing the pictures, Dilip Kumar thanked the user for sharing the same. The actor also requested all his fans in Peshawar to also click some pictures of his house and share the same. He asked them to tag him in the pictures of his home while sharing the same. Take a look at pictures of Dilip Kumar's house in Peshawar.

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes to be preserved

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's house located in Pakistan will soon be conserved as historic buildings in the country. A governmental official in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan has reportedly agreed to purchase the ancestral house of the actors and an official request regarding the same has also been sent. Both the homes are in a dilapidated condition and are facing demolition threats, which is why the provincial government has been prompted to take this step.

Currently, the Department of Archaeology in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region is also planning to raise adequate funds for purchasing both the masterpieces of inheritance. Not only that, both the historic buildings have also been announced as the National heritage of Peshawar City. In a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner of the city, the particulars regarding the cost of both the homes are discussed, according to the head of the department archaeology, Dr Abdus Samad Khan.

