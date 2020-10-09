Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu To Not Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary This Year; Know Why

Veteran actor Saira Banu recently put forth a heartfelt message for her fans through hubby Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle. She announced through the message that the couple is keeping their wedding anniversary celebrations low key this year owing to the ongoing global pandemic and the loses that have come with it. Fans of the couple have flooded the comments section with sweet messages as they respect their decision.

Saira Banu’s message on her wedding anniversary celebrations

Actor Saira Banu recently shared a message on Twitter, sketching out details about her wedding anniversary which falls on October 11, 2020. The message, shared on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle, gave out Saira Banu’s take on the special day and how they have been planning to spend it. It said that October 11 has always been the most beautiful day of her life. It was when ‘Dilip saheb’ married her and made all her cherished dreams come true. Saira Banu further wrote that this year, they will not be celebrating their anniversary even though it is a special occasion. The couple lost two of their brothers, Ahsan and Aslam, recently and therefore, they are avoiding celebrations of all kinds.

Message from Saira Banu Khan:

Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true.



This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ...1/n — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

In the continued chain of tweets, the actor threw some light on how badly the world has been affected by the global pandemic. She wrote that the unprecedented turmoil due to COVID 19 pandemic has taken many lives and has caused a lot of sorrow to many families. She has requested everyone to be safe and take proper precautions to avoid health problems. She has also asked people to pray for each other’s safety and well-being as it is the need of the hour. Have a look at Saira Banu’s heartfelt message on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter here.

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

In the comments section of the post, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu fans have wished them good health with sweet messages. They have asked the senior couple to be safe from all kinds of health threats while also wishing them a happy anniversary in advance. Have a look at a few reactions on the Dilip Kumar’s tweet here.

Happy marriage anniversary to the most beautiful couple the world seen ever. May Allah grants you endless happiness and good health 🤲🏾🙏🏽 — 🅼🅾🅸🅽║▌𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔪𝔞𝔤𝔫𝔦𝔣𝔦𝔠𝔢𝔫𝔱 (@d_magnificent05) October 9, 2020

Happy Wedding Anniversary, the evergreen couple. ❤ — AA (@AbeeerAsif) October 9, 2020

Aameen ⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘⚘ — Nawab Khan (@NawabKh40609093) October 9, 2020

Image courtesy: Dilip Kumar's Twitter

