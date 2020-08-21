Unseen Video: Watch Cricket Match Played Between Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor In 1962

Recently, a glimpse of a cricket match involving some of the 60s actors has been doing the rounds on the internet. The remarkable video was shared by one of the social media users and has been garnering heaps of praise. The video has been shared by a Twitter user named dibbi18, which showcases some of the stalwarts of Indian cinema playing cricket with each other. Re-packaged to the IPL theme, the black and white video shows a packed cricket ground full of fans and cricket lovers watching Team Raj Kapoor and Team Dilip Kumar. The field players include Shashi Kapoor, Shubha Khote, Johnny Walker, Sunil Dutt, Jeevan, Mehmood, and many others-all fielding, batting, and bowling.

Fans haven't been able to stop themselves from commenting on the post as they were left stunned after watching the video. In the video, one can also notice the amount of fun the actors were having. They can be seen indulging in some fun banter, running after each other, relaxing on the field, and much more. One can also notice several actresses bowling, batting, and fielding in this game. Looking at the video, it is quite evident that the actors had a gala time together.

Along with the video, the user also went on to write saying, “Such a rare video! Organised by the Maharaja of Patiala in 1956, this was the first cricket match played b/w teams under the captaincy of Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor. Dilip Ji was more competitive while it’s said Raj Kapoor was chilled out& did full Masti. #cricket #Bollywood” Take a look at the video below.

Such a rare video! Organised by the Maharaja of Patiala in 1956, this was the first cricket match played b/w teams under the captaincy of Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor. Dilip ji was more competitive while it’s said Raj Kapoor was chilled out& did full masti.#cricket #Bollywood #wa pic.twitter.com/4jDlrYrTE5 — The General's Daughter (@dibbi18) August 20, 2020

After watching this video, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post went on to garner over 3.7K views with several likes, retweets, and comments. Some fans could not believe that this sort of gathering ever happened and the rest was all happy and praise for the video. One of the users wrote, “Enjoyed watching, couldn’t recognise the actresses.” While the other one wrote, “Such a nice video”. However, one of the fans also went on to clarify that the match was held in 1962 and not 1956 Take a look at a few more comments below.

The match was played in 1962 for the Maharashtra famine relief fund. — Harpal Ahluwalia (@pemberlite) August 20, 2020

Amazing Trivia — Rudradeb Mukherjee (@renegadephoenix) August 20, 2020

More about the cricket match

This match was played in 1962, in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, according to CricLife. This match was a charity match, and the money that was raised from it went to those affected by drought in the state of Maharashtra. Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Jeevan, Kesto Mukerjee, Mehmood, Shashi Kapoor, Rajender Kumar, Nargis, Tanuja, Shobha Khote and others are among the many celebrities present. Fans are sure going to love this video.

