Solapur Youth Embodies Ganesha's Image On Half-acre Farm, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Recently, a video of the Solapur youth who embodies Ganesha's image on a half-acre farm has been making rounds on the internet. Fans have flooded the comment sections with heaps of praise for the youth.

The video has been shared by a Twitter user named BabaEinsteindev, in which one can see the Ganesha along with the youth behind this art. According to the user, this video is from Bale village, which comes in Solapur, Maharashtra. The video is shot with a drone where it starts off by showing a group of youth standing in front of Ganapati through a figure in the fields. The drone then keeps moving backwards capturing the amazing piece of art done by the youth.

Along with the video, the user also went on to write saying, “The youth of Bale village in Solapur (MH) started embodying the image of Ganpati Bappa in a half-acre farm a month ago. Now it is complete after their hard work. ¦¦ Ganapati Bappa Morya ¦¦ ðŸ™â£ï¸ðŸ™” Take a look at the video below.

This video has left fans stunned and speechless. The post garnered over 113.6K views, over 3.7K Retweets and comments and also over 11.2K Likes. Netizens have also gone on to comment on all things nice. One of the users wrote, “Mind-blowing beauty! Ganpati Bappa MoryaðŸ™”. While the other one wrote, “Ati Sundar... may these youth be very very successful in their ventures...”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Celebs urge fans to go eco-friendly for Ganpati Festival

Several celebrities have taken to their social media handle to urge fans to go eco-friendly this Ganpati Festival. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have gone all out to ask fans to opt for eco-friendly statues. Taking to her Instagram, Shraddha wrote that since the festival is just around the corner, she'd like to ask people to watch a video showing the serious effects of an idol's submersion in the seas. The actress also asked fans who are planning to bring Ganpati home this year to adopt eco-friendly ways to celebrate the joyous festival. Take a look at the post below.

