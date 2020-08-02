Unseen Picture Of The Day: Dharmendra & Rajesh Khanna's Smiling Faces In One Frame

Recently, we came across an unseen picture of two Bollywood's iconic stars, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna. The throwback picture went viral on social media in no time. Here, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna can be seen smiling for the camera with their heads touching each other. Take a look at Bollywood's unseen picture here.

On Sunday, July 26, a fan page shared this picture on Instagram. Titled @BombayBasanti, the fan account captioned the post as: "Two giants of Bollywood, Dharmendra and Rajesh Khanna in this lovely colored pic" with several hashtags added. The page also tagged Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna.

In the picture, you can see Dharmendra wearing a blue shirt with a crispy design on it. On the other hand, Rajesh Khanna donned a dark lavender coloured shirt. While Dharmendra holds a glass in his hand, Rajesh Khanna kept his eyes closed, flashing his adorable smile.

Fans Reaction

Many fans bombarded the Instagram page with comments. The IG post received over 1k likes on it. One of the users wrote, "How lovely ðŸ˜Š did they ever do a movie together? Loved multi stars in 1 movie ðŸ¿". "Wow! Great legends! ♥ï¸♥ï¸ðŸ‘ðŸ‘", a fan wrote. Other comments were also filled with love and praises with heart and flower emojis. Take a look at some comments on Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra's photo.

Source Image: Bollywood Basanti Instagram - @bombayBasanti

Recently, Dharmendra shared an unseen picture of Raj Kapoor and Nargis. In the now-deleted post, the picture showed Raj Kapoor posing for the camera while Nargis was captured candidly smiling looking towards Raj Kapoor. In the monochromic pic, the duo was seen donning trenchcoats as they stood in front of Stratford court. Dharmendra cherished the old golden era of Bollywood as he wrote, “Woh din ......Dharm.....Andaaza.....Woh.....lot ke na ayenge ......Ek Aah....”

Fans went gaga over the post and praised Dharmendra for the picture. Fans also reminisced memories of the retro era of Bollywood. Raj Kapoor and Nargis have done more than ten films together including hits like Aag, Awaara and Barsaat. Their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by the audience.

