'Nadiya Ke Paar' Shooting Location: Know About The Location Of The Film & Other Details

The 1982 film, Nadiya Ke Paar is a romantic drama helmed by Govind Moonis. The film starred Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sadhana Singh and Inder Thakur in lead roles. The film revolved around Chandan and Gunja, who hails from a riverside village, fall in love with each other. After her sister died, Gunja was forced to marry her brother-in-law who is Chandan's brother. The movie had garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences for its acting skills and storyline. If you are wondering where was the film shot, here's taking a look at the Nadiya Ke Paar’s shooting location.

Nadiya Ke Paar’s shooting location

According to IMDb, the film Nadiya Ke Paar was shot extensively in Kerakat, Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The film has been adapted from the first half of the Hindi novel Kohbar Ki Shart by Keshav Prasad Mishra. Rajshri Productions later remade the film as Hum Aapke Hain Koun in the year 1994, which was dubbed in Telugu as Premalayam.

About the movie

The story is based upon the first half of Keshav Prasad Mishra's Hindi novel, Kohbar Ki Shart. It is about an Eastern Uttar Pradesh Brahman farmer who lives with his two nephews. He falls ill & is being treated from another village by a Vaidya (indigenous medical practitioner). He tells the Vaidya about its fees when the farmer feels good.

Vaidya asks the eldest nephew of the farmer to marry his eldest daughter and the farmer readily agrees. However, the film then goes on to take a major twist leaving fans stunned. The film also stars Mitali, Savita Bajaj, Leela Mishra, Soni Rathod and Sheela Sharma and was bankrolled by Rajshri Productions.

This film was later remade by Rajshri into the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' (1994), which was considered as a blockbuster movie. The remake film was helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya and starred Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Bindu in pivotal roles. The film is still being remembered by fans and audiences for its storyline and acting skills. Watch the trailer of the film, Nadiya Ke Paar below.

