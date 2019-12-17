Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Posts Melts Tristan Thompson's Heart. See Pics

Tristan Thompson’s latest comment on Khloe Kardashian Instagram picture indicates that the latter is still into his former girlfriend, Khloe. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently took to her Instagram to upload a post that showed her posing in a flattering sparkling pantsuit that included a blazer and matching pants. Khloe captioned the picture by expressing her love for her very eye-catching suit. To this post, the basketball player left the two tongue and two heart-eyed emojis on her picture. The two were split up in Feb but Tristan has never missed the opportunity to express his love for Khloe. Read more about the connection between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019



Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

On December 12, Khloe shared a picture of her in a white hip-hugging dress to which Tristan responded by commenting with two heart-eyed emojis and two hearts for that one, indicating he’s loving what he sees. The two reportedly broke up due to some unforeseen reasons and Khloe has admitted to forgiving her ex-boyfriend. The fans can only hope to see the two back together as they were. While talking about her past relationships, Khloe said that she “doesn’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards anyone!’. Read more to see about the post of Khloe Kardashian.

