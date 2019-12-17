Dwayne Johnson Has An Adorable Birthday Wish For His Daughter Jasmine

Dwayne ‘'The Rock'’ Johnson has been making the headlines since the release of his fantasy adventure flick Jumanji: The Next Level. The actor married his long-time love interest Lauren Hashian on August 18, 2019. Together the couple has two daughters together, and are happily married. Today, their first daughter turned four years old.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Jazzy turns four years old

The Rock took to his official Instagram handle to post a photo of his daughter, Jasmine Lia Johnson, on the occasion of her fourth birthday, which falls on December 17, 2019. He posted a photo that featured him and his daughter, who are both seen wearing white clothes. In the caption, the actor wrote that he cannot promise that he will be there for her for the rest of her life, but she has his word that he will love and take care of her for the rest of his life. He wished her a happy fourth birthday and called her ''Jazzy''. He also jokingly said he is glad she got her mother’s looks. Fans are drooling over the photo, which has ‘cuteness overloaded.’ Here is the post:

About his latest movie

Jumanji: The Next Level was made on a humongous budget of $125 million, and it is dominating the box-offices worldwide. It features an ensemble cast of actors that includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman. It was released on December 13, in the United States of America, under the Columbia Pictures label. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics. It currently has a rating of 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

