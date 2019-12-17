Here's The Best Dressed Celebs Who Graced The Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker LA Premiere

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the 2019 epic space opera flick, is all set to release on December 20, 2019. It is also called as the 9th episode of the film franchise. The Rise of Skywalker had its world premiere in Los Angeles, on December 16, 2019. The cast of the movie was seen at the world premiere in aesthetic dressing, and fans are loving their red carpet looks. Read more to know about the best-dressed celebrities at the world premiere of Star Wars’ upcoming movie.

Best dressed celebrities at the Star Wars world premiere

At the world premiere of Star Wars some of the best-dressed celebrities of 2019 were present, according to the fans. It included Daisy Ridley, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, and others. These celebrities were seen sporting some of the best outfits fans had ever seen. Daisy Ridley, who plays the character of Rey, an orphan and the last Jedi, who has trained under Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, was seen donning a red velvet-like dress and a bright smile, which charmed her fans. She had a pair of red heels to match the outfit.

Adam Driver and Joanna Tucker were seen hand in hand at the World premiere. They both were dressed in black. Kylo Ren of Star Wars was wearing a dark blue suit, with formal leather shoes and a tie, whereas Tucker was wearing a black gown with a belt and a silver bracelet. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell were seen together at the function, where Keri was wearing a polka-dotted mini with bubble sleeves, and fans all over the internet felt that the criminal of Star Wars was the main highlight of the event. The Joker of Gotham Cameron Monaghan was also present at the event and was seen perfecting menswear as he had donned a khaki coloured suit, with a light pink shirt and a tie. His clothing complemented his hair colour, and fans were seen adoring him.

