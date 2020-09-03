Dilip Kumar's Brother Ehsan Succumbs To Covid 2 Weeks After Aslam Khan's Death

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Ehsan Khan, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, died at the age of 90 on September 2. Announcing the news of Ehsan's demise, a tweet on Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle read, "Dilip Saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago."

Dilip Saab’s youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago.

Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Pls pray for them.

Posted by @FAISALmouthshut on behalf of #DilipKumar — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 3, 2020

Earlier in August, Ehsan had tested COVID-19 positive. Khan also had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer. He was undergoing treatment along with late brother Aslam Khan, since mid-August. Aslam and Ehsan were admitted to the hospital on August 15, after they complained of breathlessness. The oxygen saturation of both Ehsaan and Aslam had dropped below 80 percent.

Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 11 pm yesterday. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Ehsan passed away at 11 PM on Wednesday. Dilip Kumar's other brother Aslam Khan died on August 21. Apart from being tested COVID-19 positive, Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. Aslam was the youngest among three brothers. The brothers were admitted to the hospital by Dilip's wife and legendary actor Saira Banu.

Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Earlier in March, Dilip Kumar informed his fans that he is in ‘complete isolation and quarantine’ due to the Coronavirus scare around the world. The actor, via his Twitter handle, announced the same while praising wife, veteran actor Saira Banu, for leaving ‘nothing to chance’ to protect him from infections. Another tweet from Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle urged the citizens to stay indoors as much as possible while mentioning that the outbreak 'transcends borders.' His tweet also requested his followers to follow all the guidelines issued by the health departments and protect themselves by limiting the exposure to others.

