Dilip Kumar’s Younger Brother Aslam Khan Passes Away, Had Tested Positive For COVID-19

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother, Aslam Khan passed away early morning today, on August 21, 2020. He was suffering from diabetes, ischaemic heart disease, and hypertension. Aslam had also tested positive for COVID-19. The news of the actor's younger brother's demise was confirmed by Lilavati Hospital.

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah Wants To Change His Name To Kartik Aaryan; Here's Why

Both of Dilip Kumar's brothers had tested positive for COVID-19

The Mughal-E-Azam actor's two brothers, Ehsaan Khan along with Aslam were admitted to Lilavati Hospital last Saturday. Aslam had started complaining of breathlessness after which he was rushed to the hospital along with Ehsaan. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 after which they were immediately admitted to the coronavirus ward of the hospital. The oxygen saturation of both Ehsaan and Aslam had dropped below 80 percent.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Mourns Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan's Death, Says 'will Always Remember...'

Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19: Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Aslam Khan was the youngest of the three

Dr. Jalil Parker from the hospital had earlier revealed the same to Hindustan Times. He had said that both of the Naya Daur actor's brothers have been kept in the ICU but they have not been intubated yet. He had added that considering their age and pre-health condition issues like hypertension and tension, they have to be careful while treating them. Ehsaan is 90-year-old while Aslam was a few years younger than both him and Dilip who is 80-year-old.

The brothers were admitted to the hospital by Dilip's wife and legendary actor Saira Banu. The vital organs for both Ehsaan and Aslam were of huge concern for the doctors and they were at once put under an invasive ventilator. Despite numerous efforts by the doctors, the conditions of the brothers continued to remain critical.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Lata Mangeshkar Was Captured Candidly While Clicking A Photo

Earlier, the Devdas actor had also penned a beautiful poem on spreading awareness amongst his fans to stay indoors amidst the ongoing pandemic situation. The actor had shared the poem stating that he urges everyone to stay home and save lives. In his poem, he had mentioned how one needs the medication and prayers during this time of crisis. The actor had also stressed social distancing in his poem. Take a look at it.

I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic



Dawa bhi, dua bhi

Auron se faslaa bhi

Ghareeb ki khidmat

Kamzor ki seva bhi



दवा भी दुआ भी

औरों से फासला भी

ग़रीब कि खिदमत

कमज़ोर कि सेवा भी — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 1, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.