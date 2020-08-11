Saira Banu Recalled Our Song 'Kanha Kanha Aan Padi' On Janmashtami, Says Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, August 11, revealed that she received a message from legendary actor Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's family. Lata Mangeshkar said that Saira Banu messaged to wish her family on Janmashtami. Mangeshkar added that Saira Banu recalled their song, Kanha Kanha Aan Padi from Samir Ganguly's Shagird (1967).

Sharing the video of Kanha Kanha Aan Padi on her social media, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, "Aaj meri bhabhi samaan Saira Banu ji ne mujhe ek message bheja jismein unhone Krishna Janmashtami ki mere pariwar ko Shubhkaamanayein dete hue kaha ki bahut dinon baad achanak ye gaana unko yaad aaya. wo gaana main aap sabke saath saanjha kar rahi hun". (sic)

Here's Lata Mangeshkar's post:

Aaj meri bhabhi samaan Saira Banu ji ne mujhe ek message bheja jismein unhone Krishna Janmashtami ki mere pariwar ko Shubhkaamanayein dete hue kaha ki bahut dinon baad achanak ye gaana unko yaad aaya.wo gaana main aap sabke saath saanjha kar rahi hun. https://t.co/iN5HlC4j6X — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 11, 2020

Also Read | How Ayub Khan Is Related To Dilip Kumar; Read To Know Full Details

Lata Mangeshkar wishes for prosperity on Janmashtami

Lata Mangeshkar wished for prosperity on Janmashtami for everyone. She also shared verses from the Bhagwad Gita and wrote: "Long live Shri Krishna. Best wishes to all of you on the birthday of Shri Krishna Ji." (sic) Here's Lata Mangeshkar's Tweet:

Also Read | Madhubala's Sister Opens Up About The Veteran Actor's Relationship With Dilip Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar and Saira Banu's songs

Lata Mangeshkar, who shares a close bond with veteran actor Saira Banu has sung an array of songs for her. Some of the biggest hits of Lata Mangeshkar and Saira Banu are songs like Dil Vil Pyaar Var from Shagird (1967), Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par from Junglee (1961), Kashmir Ki Kali Hoon Main from Junglee (1961), among others. Interestingly, Saira Banu's partner, actor Dilip Kumar addresses Lata Mangeshkar as his younger sister. Dilip Kumar in many public events has called Lata Mangeshkar as his younger sister.

Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar Shares Her 'Janmashtami Thali'

Lata Mangeshkar's career

Lata Mangeshkar, often called the Nightingale of India, started her musical career in 1945 with the Noor Jehan starrer Badi Maa. In a musical career spanning more than seven decades, Mangeshkar has sung more than a thousand songs. She last lent her voice for the Neil Nithin Mukesh starrer Jail (2009). Following the release of the song, Lata Mangeshkar has been on a singing hiatus, however, the veteran singer is active on the social media platform Twitter, and shares all her life updates on the micro-blogging platform.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2020: Rohitash Gaud & Other TV Actors Give Sneak Peek Into Celebration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.