Last Updated:

Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account Being Closed With The Consent Of Saira Banu

On Wednesday, Faisal Farooqui, who served as a spokesperson to late Indian actor Dilip Kumar, announced the decision to close Kumar's official Twitter handle.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Dilip Kumar

Image: PTI


On Wednesday, Faisal Farooqui, who served as a spokesperson to late Indian actor Dilip Kumar, announced the decision to close Kumar's official Twitter handle. He tweeted that he is doing so with the consent of Saira Banu after the demise of the iconic actor. Farooqui also shared a picture of the late legendary actor and announced the news. 

In the picture, the late iconic actor, Dilip Kumar can be seen dressed in a classic black suit and white shirt. He wore a navy blue tie and also added a shawl. In the picture, Kumar can be seen lost in his thoughts. Sharing the picture, Faisal Farooqui tweeted, "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. - Faisal Farooqui[sic]."

Dilip Kumar's Twitter account to be closed

Saira Banu and Farooqui, both kept Dilip Kumar, fondly known as Dilip Sahab's fans and followers updated his life and health through his account on the micro-blogging site. As soon as the update was posted, many of Kumar's fans and followers rushed to express their sadness over his demise. Many of them wrote that 'it is sad to listen' and 'miss you.' A fan also requested not to do so and 'keep his memories alive.'

READ | Saira Banu was under ‘lot of stress’ after Dilip Kumar’s demise, says Faisal Farooqui

Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 98, in July this year. The actor had been ill for a while and was being treated at Hinduja Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. According to Peeping Moon, Dr Jalil Parkar had shared that the first words of the late megastar's wife were, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."

READ | Armaan Kohli remanded 14-day judicial custody, Saira Banu in ICU | B'wood recap for Sep 1

Dilip Sahab was known to generations of movie-goers as 'tragedy king' for his performance of the intense romantic in classic films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. Born as Yousuf Khan, the list of his other best-known films includes Aan, Daag, Madhumati, Ganga Jamuna, Kranti, Shakti, Karma, among others. 

READ | Saira Banu diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, months after Dilip Kumar's death

(Image: PTI)

READ | Saira Banu discharged from hospital after being admitted late in August
READ | Saira Banu makes her first public appearance after getting discharged from ICU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Dilip Kumar, Dilip Sahab, Twitter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND