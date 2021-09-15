Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account Being Closed With The Consent Of Saira Banu

On Wednesday, Faisal Farooqui, who served as a spokesperson to late Indian actor Dilip Kumar, announced the decision to close Kumar's official Twitter handle. He tweeted that he is doing so with the consent of Saira Banu after the demise of the iconic actor. Farooqui also shared a picture of the late legendary actor and announced the news.

In the picture, the late iconic actor, Dilip Kumar can be seen dressed in a classic black suit and white shirt. He wore a navy blue tie and also added a shawl. In the picture, Kumar can be seen lost in his thoughts. Sharing the picture, Faisal Farooqui tweeted, "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. - Faisal Farooqui[sic]."

After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support.

— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 15, 2021

Saira Banu and Farooqui, both kept Dilip Kumar, fondly known as Dilip Sahab's fans and followers updated his life and health through his account on the micro-blogging site. As soon as the update was posted, many of Kumar's fans and followers rushed to express their sadness over his demise. Many of them wrote that 'it is sad to listen' and 'miss you.' A fan also requested not to do so and 'keep his memories alive.'

Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai at the age of 98, in July this year. The actor had been ill for a while and was being treated at Hinduja Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. According to Peeping Moon, Dr Jalil Parkar had shared that the first words of the late megastar's wife were, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."

Dilip Sahab was known to generations of movie-goers as 'tragedy king' for his performance of the intense romantic in classic films such as Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. Born as Yousuf Khan, the list of his other best-known films includes Aan, Daag, Madhumati, Ganga Jamuna, Kranti, Shakti, Karma, among others.

