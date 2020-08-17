Gulshan Devaiah Wants To Change His Name To Kartik Aaryan; Here's Why

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently tweeted that it was a good time to be Kartik Aaryan in the film industry right. The tweet was in response to a comment made by Kartik Aaryan mentioning it was a good time to be an actor in Bollywood right now. Read ahead to know more about his tweet and the fun banter that followed.

Gulshan Devaiah's Twitter post

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently penned down a fun tweet about Kartik Aaryan. He mentioned that he was soon changing his name to Kartik Aaryan. His tweet read, "It’s the best time to be Kartik Aaryan !! that’s why I have applied with the Supreme Court to officially change my name to Kartikkk Aaryasnnn with 4 k’s , 3 A’s, 3 n’s & the S is silent" (sic).

Many celebrities and fans responded to his tweet. Actor Ashwin Mushran tweeted back with a joke as well. He wrote, "I shall henceforth be called l AAAAAAAssSsssHhhWwwIinnnNN" (sic). Gulshan Devaiah also responded to his tweet. Take a look:

Another celeb to respond was Shobha Sant. She wrote, "Maybe it's time for you to have your stand up show! (emoji). Gulshan responded to this tweet as well. He mentioned - Maybe" (sic). Take a look at the fun banter -

Writer Navjot Gulati mentioned that the actor should go for it and Gulshan Devaiah responded to that tweet as well. He wrote, "Please call me Kartikkk The court order will arrive soon after lockdown ( apparently name change is non essential (emoji))" (sic). Take a look:

Gulshan Devaiah is very active on social media. He is often seen posting retro and fun posts on Instagram. In one of his last posts, fans could see a black and white picture of the star with a glitch effect on it. He captioned the picture, “AgeVintage”. Take a look:

