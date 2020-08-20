Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Lata Mangeshkar Was Captured Candidly While Clicking A Photo

Singer Lata Mangeshkar recently shared an unseen picture of her to mark the occasion of World Photography Day. In this picture, the singer is captured candidly while she clicks a picture with a camera. She is seen holding a professional camera as she clicks a picture. Lata Mangeshkar’s candid photo also captures her with a focused expression on her face. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's unseen picture.

Picture Courtesy: Lata Mangeskar Instagram

Unseen picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are one of the most popular and iconic sister duos in the film industry. Here’s a beautiful throwback picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. In the monochrome picture, Lata Mangeshkar is captured candidly while she is seen bursting out in laughter.

On the other hand, Asha Bhosle is seen looking at Lata Mangeshkar with a wide smile on her face. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are seen wearing beautiful sarees and jewellery. Take a look at this adorable picture.

Lata Mangeshkar gets a Janmashtami wish from Saira Banu

Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, August 11, revealed that she received a message from legendary actor Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar's family. Lata Mangeshkar said that Saira Banu messaged to wish her family on Janmashtami.

Mangeshkar added that Saira Banu recalled their song, Kanha Kanha Aan Padi from Samir Ganguly's Shagird (1967). Sharing the video of Kanha Kanha Aan Padi on her social media, Lata Mangeshkar mentioned that Saira Banu told her that she remembered this song after so long and therefore she shared the song with her.

Aaj meri bhabhi samaan Saira Banu ji ne mujhe ek message bheja jismein unhone Krishna Janmashtami ki mere pariwar ko Shubhkaamanayein dete hue kaha ki bahut dinon baad achanak ye gaana unko yaad aaya.wo gaana main aap sabke saath saanjha kar rahi hun. https://t.co/iN5HlC4j6X — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 11, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar's career

Lata Mangeshkar, often called the Nightingale of India, started her musical career in 1945 with the Noor Jehan starrer Badi Maa. In a musical career spanning more than seven decades, Mangeshkar has sung more than a thousand songs. She last lent her voice for the Neil Nithin Mukesh starrer Jail (2009).

She is known for Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Kanchi Re Kanchi , Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyaar Kia To Darna Kya among others. Following the release of the song, Lata Mangeshkar has been on a singing hiatus, however, the veteran singer is active on the social media platform Twitter, and shares all her life updates on the micro-blogging platform.

