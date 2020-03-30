The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Diljit Dosanjh Announces Rs 20 Lakhs Donation To PM-CARES Fund To Combat COVID-19

Bollywood News

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently announced that he would donate Rs 20 lakhs towards the PM-CARES Fund.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
diljit dosanjh

Several big-name celebs from the Indian film industry have donated to PM-CARES Fund to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, singer Diljit Dosanjh also joined the list of celebrities who contributed to the country's fight amid the lockdown. The singer/actor pledged to donate Rs 20 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund to help the country during its arduous period. 

Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakhs to PM-CARES fund

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Kevin-Prince Boateng recreates Champions League football at home

Many celebs are using their social influence to spread awareness about Coronavirus. However, some are going the extra mile by donating a generous amount to PM-CARES Fund. These funds exist to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic and save lives. Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also joined in for the initiative and recently announced that he would donate Rs 20 lakhs to help the country during the Coronavirus lockdown. 

Also Read | Nithiin and girlfriend Shalini's wedding postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown

Above is the tweet where Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he was committed to donate a significant sum to PM-CARES Fund. In the caption for the tweet, the Good Newwz actor also mentioned that now is the time to help the country get through this tough period. Diljit Dosanjh is well known for his singing talents and he has also featured in multiple Punjabi and Hindi films. 

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Assam police reaches out to homeless, daily wage earners

He was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, Good Newwz. The movie was a massive success at the box office and was praised by fans and critics alike. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta and discussed the issue of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Good Newwz earned over Rs 200 Crores at the box office and Diljit Dosanjh's performance was also praised by fans. 

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Patrolling intensified on Delhi borders, says Kejriwal

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
WORLI'S KOLIWADA AREA QUARANTINED
Delhi
DELHI: NIZAMUDDIN SEALED
Tokyo Olympics
OLYMPICS TO BE HELD JULY 23-AUG 8
Kangana Ranaut
KANGANA ON FILMS SHE REJECTED
KARNATAKA
K'TAKA GOVT DEMANDS HOURLY SELFIES
North Korea
N KOREA THREATENS US TO END TALKS