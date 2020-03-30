Diljit Dosanjh Announces Rs 20 Lakhs Donation To PM-CARES Fund To Combat COVID-19

Several big-name celebs from the Indian film industry have donated to PM-CARES Fund to help fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, singer Diljit Dosanjh also joined the list of celebrities who contributed to the country's fight amid the lockdown. The singer/actor pledged to donate Rs 20 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund to help the country during its arduous period.

Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakhs to PM-CARES fund

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Kevin-Prince Boateng recreates Champions League football at home

Many celebs are using their social influence to spread awareness about Coronavirus. However, some are going the extra mile by donating a generous amount to PM-CARES Fund. These funds exist to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic and save lives. Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also joined in for the initiative and recently announced that he would donate Rs 20 lakhs to help the country during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Nithiin and girlfriend Shalini's wedding postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown

I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4IbxvSCN2G — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 30, 2020

Above is the tweet where Diljit Dosanjh revealed that he was committed to donate a significant sum to PM-CARES Fund. In the caption for the tweet, the Good Newwz actor also mentioned that now is the time to help the country get through this tough period. Diljit Dosanjh is well known for his singing talents and he has also featured in multiple Punjabi and Hindi films.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Assam police reaches out to homeless, daily wage earners

He was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, Good Newwz. The movie was a massive success at the box office and was praised by fans and critics alike. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie was directed by Raj Mehta and discussed the issue of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). Good Newwz earned over Rs 200 Crores at the box office and Diljit Dosanjh's performance was also praised by fans.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Patrolling intensified on Delhi borders, says Kejriwal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.