Coronavirus Lockdown: Kevin-Prince Boateng Recreates Champions League Football At Home

Self-quarantine has been the need of the hour, courtesy of the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. All the major football leagues have come to a standstill until further notice. A vast majority of players are quarantining with their families and are motivating their fans to do the same. Footballers are getting into various social media challenges to keep their fans entertained. They are using the Stay At Home challenge to create awareness amongst their fans. However, Besiktas' Kevin-Prince Boateng has found a unique way to keep his fans entertained.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Serie A Could Be Cancelled Soon And Juventus Could Be Declared Champions: Report

Coronavirus lockdown: Kevin Prince Boateng is keeping his fans entertained

The former Barcelona and Milan player is recreating scenarios with his wife and son during the coronavirus lockdown. Boateng uploaded a couple of hilarious videos with his family. In the latest video, the family can be seen standing to the anthem of the Champions League following which Boateng's son uses his impeccable technique to beat his parents to score a goal.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Take A Stroll In Madeira Despite COVID-19 Fears

Coronavirus lockdown: Boateng partying with his family indoor

Kevin-Prince Boateng previously uploaded a video of him acting as a bouncer while his wife and his son entering the pub. Later all three can be seen dancing to some good tunes.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Situation worsens across Europe as Serie A season approaches curtain call

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy has seen a sharp rise in the last couple of weeks. While the Serie A was already suspended following the outbreak, there have been reports that the season could be called to an end in the coming weeks. Under such a scenario, reports in the media have signalled that Juventus could be handed the title, despite having only a narrow one-point lead over second-placed Lazio.

Also Read | Manchester United Defender Wan-Bissaka Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Also Read |Premier League Rallies 'Stay At Home' Message As Coronavirus Pandemic Wreaks Havoc