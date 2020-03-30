Nithiin And Girlfriend Shalini's Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Telugu actor Nithiin was supposed to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri on April 16, this year. Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor decided to postpone his marriage. In a statement to a media publication, Nithiin has revealed the same. Actor Nithiin, who is celebrating his 37th birthday, also cancelled his birthday celebrations and he also urged his fans to avoid any celebrations.

Nithiin's birthday celebration is cancelled and Nithiin's wedding is postponed

In February this year, Nithiin got engaged to his girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri in Hyderabad in a private ceremony. Nithiin revealed that he has decided to not celebrate his birthday. Nithiin further added that because of the lockdown, he has postponed his wedding which was supposed to take place on April 16. Nithiin believes that people need to unite in order to fight the spread of Coronavirus. Nithiin added that during this time, the best thing that one can do for the country is to stay at home and spend time with their family.

Nithiin was last seen in the Telugu film Bheeshma. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Nithiin's upcoming film Rang De is scheduled to hit the screens in May. The film Rang De's music is given by Devi Sri Prasad. Rang De marks the very first collaboration between Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh.

On the other hand, recently Nithiin did his part for the country by making a donation toward Telangana CMO and Andhra Pradesh CM. Nithiin tweeted about the same. Check out the tweet here.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020

