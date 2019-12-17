Diljit Dosanjh's Top Three Romantic Songs Till Date

Diljit Dosanjh hails from Punjab and has a loyal fan following in the Indian cinema and music industry. Although he is widely known as a singer, he also has experience in acting and has been a television presenter and social media celebrity. Diljit gained fame in the Bollywood industry from his debut film, Udta Punjab, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in the year 2016. After Udta Punjab, he worked in many other Bollywood films including Phillauri and Soorma.

He has acted in many Punjabi films and many of them are notable hits like Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, and Super Singh. The actor has also been a judge in the singing reality show Rising Star. The famous singer is has given many hit songs to the industry. Here is a list of his best romantic songs. Read on to find out more.

Do You Know

The song released in 2016 and is a very popular song among the music industry. The song has received more than 100 million views. The song is very popular not just in Punjabi music fans but also Bollywood fans. The song has been written and composed by Jaani. Here is the video of the song.

Ishq Di Baajiyaan

This song was featured in the Bollywood film, Soorma. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Diljit. The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The music has been given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics are by Gulzar. Here is the video of the song.

I Love U Ji

This song is from his hit movie Sardaarji. The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The lyrics were written by Veet Baljit and music is by Nick Dhammu. Here is a video of the song.

