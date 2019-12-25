The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's 'Surma' Crosses 4.9+million Views On YouTube

Music

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa's latest Bhangra track Surma is breaking all records. Also witness the popular on-screen Jodi in a never-seen-before avatar. Read

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are one of the most celebrated couples of the Punjabi Film Industry. They not only share sizzling onscreen chemistry but are thick as thieves when it comes to friendship in real life. The good looking Jodi has done around five films together so far, which are all commercial successes. The much-loved on-screen Jodi, once again gave their fans a reason to rejoice ahead of New Year with a foot-tapping dance track titled Surma.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh And Sonam Bajwa In Never-seen-before Avatar!

Watch Surma video

Surma crosses 4.9 million views on Youtube

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa's new track Surma released on Youtube and within hours of its release, it crossed a whopping 4.9 million views. Surma is a huge hit and both Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are looking adorable in the video. The track is sung by Diljit himself. Prior to its release, Diljit Dosanjh had shared a few pictures with Sonam Bajwa. These images were what fueled the curiosity for Surma.

Also Read: Punjabi Singers That Have Carved A Niche For Themselves In Bollywood And Abroad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

The video of Surma takes you to a journey of a married couple into three different phases of their lives. The bitter-sweet banter and romance between the couple, played by Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam is a visual treat. The sizzling on-screen chemistry is the highlight of Surma. 

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh: List Of Female Actors The Soorma Star Has Worked With

In the second half of the song, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam look really cute dressed as an old couple. In the song, Sonam tries to lure Diljit Dosanjh with her killer dance moves, while Diljit Dosanjh is busy reading a newspaper. Take a look at some pictures shared by Diljit Dosanjh on his official Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

Also Read: Gippy Grewal: Check The Carry On Jatta Actor's Top Punjabi Songs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

Also Read: New Year's Party Songs 2019: Top 10 Bollywood Party Hits To Be In Your Party Playlist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is on a promotions spree for his upcoming film Good Newwz with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a romantic comedy. Good Newwz is slated for release on 27th December 2019. Songs like Sauda Khara Khara and Chandigarh Mein are already smashing hits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO VAJPAYEE
GVL NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS OWAISI
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER