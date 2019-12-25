Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's 'Surma' Crosses 4.9+million Views On YouTube

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are one of the most celebrated couples of the Punjabi Film Industry. They not only share sizzling onscreen chemistry but are thick as thieves when it comes to friendship in real life. The good looking Jodi has done around five films together so far, which are all commercial successes. The much-loved on-screen Jodi, once again gave their fans a reason to rejoice ahead of New Year with a foot-tapping dance track titled Surma.

Watch Surma video

Surma crosses 4.9 million views on Youtube

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa's new track Surma released on Youtube and within hours of its release, it crossed a whopping 4.9 million views. Surma is a huge hit and both Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are looking adorable in the video. The track is sung by Diljit himself. Prior to its release, Diljit Dosanjh had shared a few pictures with Sonam Bajwa. These images were what fueled the curiosity for Surma.

The video of Surma takes you to a journey of a married couple into three different phases of their lives. The bitter-sweet banter and romance between the couple, played by Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam is a visual treat. The sizzling on-screen chemistry is the highlight of Surma.

In the second half of the song, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam look really cute dressed as an old couple. In the song, Sonam tries to lure Diljit Dosanjh with her killer dance moves, while Diljit Dosanjh is busy reading a newspaper. Take a look at some pictures shared by Diljit Dosanjh on his official Instagram handle.

Currently, Diljit Dosanjh is on a promotions spree for his upcoming film Good Newwz with Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a romantic comedy. Good Newwz is slated for release on 27th December 2019. Songs like Sauda Khara Khara and Chandigarh Mein are already smashing hits.

