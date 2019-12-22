Diljit Dosanjh's Comment On Kylie Jenner's Latest Picture Has The Internet Smirking

Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his comedy entertainer, Good Newwz, has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, as his on-screen performances have worked magic with the audience. Besides being lauded for his several successful stage performances, the actor is also known for his witty posts and comments on social media. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh caught the attention of netizens as his comment on Kylie Jenner’s recent post got the internet smirking.

READ: Diljit Dosanjh Pitches "hot And Skinny" Batras Vs "flashy" Batras; Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh's comment on Kylie Jenner's pic

While Kylie Jenner looked amazing in the picture, Diljit Dosanjh took to the comment section and wrote, "Je Tere Charche Nu Honde Hollywood..Ethey Munde Nu Jaane Bollywood. Keep It Up Soneya."

Diljit Dosanjh seems to be crushing on the popular celebrity beauty mogul and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, and his recent comments on Kylie’s social media posts have made it more than evident. Kylie Jenner, who is the most followed celebrity on Instagram, is known for her social media presence, as the popular reality show star keeps updates her fans regularly with her pictures.

READ: Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar And Diljit Dosanjh Experience Labour Pain, Watch Video

Diljit Dosanjh's hunts for Kylie in Kim Kardashian's live stream video

Recently, Kim Kardashian chose to connect with her fans through her official Instagram account, as the reality show star went live from her official account. Diljit Dosanjh was among the early birds to post a funny comment on the live video, as the singer enquired about Kylie Jenner's whereabouts.

READ: Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Humongous Christmas Tree After Kim Kardashian's Tree Was Mocked

READ: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott To Spend Christmas Together, Here Is The Reason Why

The actor will next be seen in Good Newwz:

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh lead to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, releases on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.